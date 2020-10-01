Big Bass Blowout coming to Massena this weekend

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fish Massena is counting down the days until their annual bass fishing event.

The 5th Annual Big Bass Blowout is set to take on the St. Lawrence River this weekend, October 3 and 4. New York State anglers are encouraged to join Fish Massena for the two-day event for the chance to win cash prizes.

On each day of the tournament $500 hourly payouts will be awarded between 7 a.m. and 2 pm., as well as a $5,000 grand prize for combined weight from the two days.

All anglers must be launched from the Massena Intake dam and fishing is only permitted along the St. Lawrence River.

Fish Massena’s Big Bass Blowout 2019

According to Fish Massena, anglers are required to follow all state and federal laws. Additionally, due to COVID-19 only state residents are permitted to fish in the 2020 tournament.

Full rules are listed below:

Boats required to have a mechanical well on board

Anglers are required to wear proper life jackets

Anglers must have a valid fishing license for waters fishes

Live bait is prohibited

One fishing rod per angler allowed at one time

Each boat is permitted to weigh-in one fish per hour

The Big Bass Blowout Tournament will be held on the St. Lawrence River, starting at the Massena Intake Dam on Route 31.

