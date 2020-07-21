Big smallmouth to dominate at Bassmaster Elite on St. Lawrence River

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The upcoming Bassmaster Elite Fishing tournament taking place in Jefferson County is predicted be a small-mouth dominated event.

SiteOne of the Bassmaster Elite at the St. Lawrence River, is scheduled to place July 23-26, and with Clayton residing along the mouth of the River, anglers have the option to fish on the U.S. side of Lake Ontario. A field of 86 anglers will be competing for a first-place prize of $100,000.

However, Canadian fishing pro, Chris Johnston, is sticking to his original plan to stay in the waters of the St. Lawrence.

“I’m excited; anytime we get the northern swing, that’s in my wheelhouse,” Johnston said. “From what I’ve experienced the last couple of years, there are giant fish in the river. With tournaments out of the Canadian side, it’s always three-quarters of the field that’s in the river catching them.

According to the Bassmaster website, the recent heat will play a factor in the fishing conditions, and the new location, including Lake Ontario will require anglers to adapt to depth and current.

Johnston said he believes it will take a three-day total of 64 pounds to make it to Championship Sunday, with the tournament winner needing about 88 pounds to earn the coveted blue trophy.

Daily takeoffs for the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River are scheduled for 6:45 a.m. ET at the Clayton Antique Boat Museum, with weigh-ins at 3 p.m.

No fans or spectators will be allowed in-person. The event will be streamed on Bassmaster LIVE at Bassmaster.com and ESPN3 beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Coverage will also be broadcast on ESPN2. Check your local listings for details.

