Bill introduced for reduced speed limit outside Hermon-DeKalb Central School

DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWTI) – After an increase in the number of accidents in front of Hermon-DeKalb Central School, local legislators proposed a bill to reduce the speed limit on the stretch of road running adjacent to the school.

Senator Pattie Ritchie and Assemblyman Blankenbush proposed this legislation to reduce the posted speed limit from 55mph to 35mph for a half mile stretch of road near the school. This is meant to increase safety for students, faculty and families following a recent two vehicle accident and an accident last year that could have killed a female educator.

This most recent accident left a student who was traveling with her parents with a broken collarbone and the driver of the other vehicle with a broken hand.

“This is not something we can put off until someone is seriously hurt or worse—we must be proactive and make this change before it is too late,” said Hermon-DeKalb Superintendent Mark White. “As educators, we want the very best for our students and families, and reducing the speed limit outside of our school is one way we can make sure our school is safer and our students can focus on their education. I want to thank Senator Ritchie and Assemblyman Blankenbush for getting out in front of this dangerous situation and I hope their efforts lead to this necessary change.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.