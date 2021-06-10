Bill to extend Thousand Islands- Seaway Wine Trail heads to Governor’s desk

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Legislation to extend a popular Northern New York wine trail has been sent to the desk of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the second week of June, New York State Senator Patty Ritchie announced that her bill, S.2241, to extend the Thousand Islands- Seaway Wine Trail was passed by the State Legislature and is headed to Governor Cuomo to be signed into law.

Specifically, Ritchie’s legislation proposed would extend the Thousand Islands – Seaway Wine Trail to include White Caps Winery in Chaumont and the Cape Winery in Cape Vincent.

Senator Ritchie commented on the legislation’s advancement.

“In recent years, New York’s wine industry has grown and along with that growth has come fantastic new wineries in the region I represent,” stated Senator Ritchie. “By extending the Thousand Islands – Seaway Wine Trail we are putting these new wineries on the map and in turn, strengthening small businesses, creating jobs, encouraging more people to shop local and boosting tourism in the beautiful Thousand Islands region.”

The Thousand Islands- Seaway Trail was first established in 2007, and with this legislation, now includes seven wineries in the Northern New York region.