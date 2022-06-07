FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Legislation to rename a road in the North Country after the late Colonel Michael Plummer has reached Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk.

This is through legislation S.8726/A10024, which would name the portion of New York State Route 283 that starts in Watertown and ends at Fort Drum the “Colonel Michael Plummer Memorial Highway.”

Colonel Plummer is known by many throughout the North Country and 10th Mountain Division for his role in helping Fort Drum become a new infantry division in the 1980s. The leader was assigned to Fort Drum in December 1984 as the first Chief of Staff of what became the new 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry).

During his time, Col. Plummer was considered “instrumental” in starting the construction of over $1 billion in initial infrastructure.

Following his initial role, Plummer moved to Fort Benning where he served as the first Commander, 2nd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division. He was responsible for standing up, training and moving the new brigade from Georgia to New York.

He then was assigned as the Assistant Division Commander of Support for the 10th Mountain Division from July 1988 to June 1990 and then retired from the Army.

However, one month late, Col. Plummer was recalled to Active Duty and served a second stint as the Division Chief of Staff from July 1990 to January 1991.

He then continued to connect with the area even after his retirement from the U.S. Army when he settled in Watertown, opened his own global consulting business, served at the Watertown Rotary, Italian-American Club and also civic ground.

Colonel Plummer died in early January 2022 at the age of 83.

The legislation to rename Route 283 for Colonel Plummer was sponsored by State Senator Patty Ritchie and Assemblyman Ken Blakenbush. It was advanced to the Governor’s desk on Friday, June 3.