DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State Senate has passed legislation to rename a local bridge for the late Dexter Police Chief Samual “Sam” A . Johnson, Jr.

On September 11, 1987, Chief Johnson responded to reports of shots fire and was later killed in the line of duty.

At the time of his death, Chief Johnson had been with the Dexter Police Department for over a decade and was survived by his wife and five children.

To honor his service, New York State Senator Patty Ritchie introduced legislation to rename the bridge on New York State 180, that crosses the Black River, the “Chief Samuel A. Johnson Sr. Memorial Bridge.”

“Each and every day, law enforcement officials put their own safety on the line to protect others,” Senator Patty Ritchie said in a press release. “Chief Samuel A. Johnson is an example of that, and while bravely serving his community, he made the ultimate sacrifice. We must never forget his selflessness and this legislation is just one small way we can make an everlasting tribute to his memory.”

“Chief Sam Johnson went above and beyond to serve the people of his community,” Village of Dexter Mayor James Eves added. “Renaming this bridge in his honor will help ensure nobody forgets a man who selflessly gave of himself to protect others. We thank Senator Ritchie for her efforts to help our Village pay tribute to Chief Johnson.”

Senator Ritchie confirmed on May 4 that this legislation passed the New York State Senate. It now awaits passage in the State Assembly.