(WWTI) — The Buffalo Bills are getting ready for their first preseason game of the year and you can catch the action on ABC50!

The Bills will host the Indianapolis Colts this Saturday, August 13.

You can watch the game live on ABC50 at 4 p.m.

Josh Reed will give us an idea of what to expect in the game.

Don’t miss Buffalo Kickoff Live at 3 p.m. on Saturday, right before the game.

The Bills will host the Denver Broncos next Saturday, August 20.

You can find the game on ABC50 at 1 p.m., immediately following Buffalo Kickoff Live at 1 p.m.

You can also watch the Bills game on August 26 as they take on the Carolina Panthers.

Tune into the game on ABC50 at 7p.m.

The Giants won their preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday. Don’t miss their next game as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m. on The North Country CW.