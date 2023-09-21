CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Binghamton woman was revealed as the winner of the $1 million second-prize Powerball ticket that was sold at a Clayton convenience store on Wednesday, July 19.

Joanne Jeske of Binghamton was the winner of the prize sold at the Sliders Food Mart at 634 James Street in Clayton according to state lottery officials. Jeske matched the first five number of 07 10 11 13 24. The red Powerball of 24 was not matched during the drawing.

She got a one-time lump sum payment totaling $651,000, after required withholdings. A third-place winner was sold at Watertown’s Joe’s Kwik Marts on 1268 Arsenal Street in the same drawing.

New York’s Powerball game generated $516,866,283 in total sales during fiscal year 2022-23 School districts in Broome County received $58,732,038 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.