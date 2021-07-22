Birthday celebration for mountain lion ‘Ninja’ at Zoo New York July 25

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A big cat at Zoo New York will be celebrating making it to double digits on Sunday.

The Thompson Park Zoo will be hosting the birthday celebration for their mountain lion, Ninja on July 25.

The mountain lion was brought to Zoo New York as an orphaned cub and has grown up celebrating his birthday every July. Although the Zoo does not know the exact date of Ninja’s birthday, Ninja’s zookeeper makes sure to celebrate it on a Sunday every year so guests can see a full training routine during his regularly scheduled Keeper Chat.

Ninja gets skittish around large crowds and loud noises so the Zoo asks that instead of singing visitors should offer a simple “happy birthday” to Ninja as they pass by his habitat and by attending the Keeper chat on Sunday at 12 p.m.