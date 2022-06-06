ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have confirmed a black bear sighting in the northern portion of Onondaga County.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received calls about a black bear in the area on June 5. A photo was also captured of the bear from a homeowner’s security camera in the area of Soule Road and Oswego County.

The Sheriff’s Office said that as of the morning hours on June 6, the bear had been spotted in the area of Maple Road and Caughdenoy Road.

Sheriff’s have also alerted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Local residents are reminded that bears are wild animals and should be left alone. If someone comes across the bear, authorities are warning residents to keep their distance, not approach or block an escape route.

Additionally, residents in the area should remove and secure all food sources, including trash cans, bird feeders and grills to avoid attracting the animals.