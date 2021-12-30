ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The roads may be slick in St. Lawrence County this evening and tomorrow morning.

The National Weather Service out of Burlington issued a special weather statement for St. Lawrence County on December 30, warning of possible icy conditions.

According to the NWS, a period of light freezing drizzle or drizzle will be possible overnight into the morning hours of Friday, December 31.

Precipitation in the region is expected to be isolated to scattered, and impacts will be minimal due to above-average temperatures experienced on Thursday.

However, travelers in the county are warned that this may still coat roadways with a glaze of ice that may be undetectable. Drivers are urged to use caution especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves, as we;; as allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.

This weather is expected to begin to diminish after sunrise on December 31. Check back with ABC50 for up-to-date weather forecasts and weather alerts.