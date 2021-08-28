Black River Drive-In hosts Summer Craft and Vendor Fair

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Black River Drive-In hosted their Summer Craft and Vendor fair on Saturday, August 28 at at 28035 NYS RT 3 in Black River.

The event started at 9 a.m. and featured dozens of stands selling unique goods including handmade woodwork, art, jewelry, clothing, and various other products. The event cost two dollars for every adult 16 years old or older and had food available at the drive-in’s concession stand.

Owner of Evermore Designs Chelsea Moore said the fair was a great opportunity for the public to come and see local products in person.

“Everybody seems to be enjoying the craft fair in general, and there’s lots of cool things here,” Moore said.

One of the Vendors Shawn Rafferty said he believes the pandemic has inspired the public to support local businesses at events like these.

“It’s been amazing to be honest. If there’s one thing that I’ve noticed, that I’ve seen more than before COVID people seem to want to come out and buy local a lot more,” Rafferty said.

The fair and many vendors that attended will be available for the public to enjoy until 3 p.m. on Saturday.