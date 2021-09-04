Black River, Evan Mills police contribute to almost 20 arrests over past week

One of the drivers somehow ended up on the other driver’s hood as she attempted to flee the scene. (Getty Images)

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Black River and Evans Mills police department worked with Stop DWI New York to conduct the Labor Day Week High Visibility Engagement Campaign.

The department made 23 stops during the campaign that took place over the course of three nights. Out of the 23 stops 14 tickets were issued, two for inadequate brake light, two for speeding in zone, two for aggravated unlicensed operation, three for uninspected motor vehicle, one for an unsafe tire, one for failure to keep right, one for unlicensed operator, one for unregistered motor vehicle and one for operating with no insurance.

The Black River and Evans Mills Police Department also contributed to two incidents involving DWI arrests. The department assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the arrests on September 3. The first incident was on US Route 11 in the Town of Leray involving a complaint of driving under the influence. The second incident was a traffic crash on Elm Ridge Rd just outside the village. Both operators were cited with DWI by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.