FILE – In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo, snow covers vehicles parked along Second Avenue after a powerful late winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in Denver. The storm shut down major roadways, canceled school and closed the state legislature. On Monday, March 22, 2021, the National Weather Service upgraded its forecast model, with an eye on predicting extreme weather events better and faster. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Black River and Evans Mills Police Department is reminding residents to avoid parking on certain streets during the winter season.

According to a Facebook post from the Department, there is no on-street parking from 2a to 6a in Black River and Evans Mills. The purpose of the restriction is so the Department of Public Works has room to clear snow off the streets, as well as salt and sand them.