LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Black River Valley Four Wheeler Club of Brantingham has generously purchased a Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) unit to ensure that Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) are immediately available for use by lay bystanders when and where they are needed.

In a Facebook post, the newly-purchased AED is now available for public access at the Brantingham Station at 5508 Partridgeville Road in Brantingham. It’s located just above the water cooler.

The purchase of the device was done in partnership with the Larry Virkler Defibrillator Fund, which has assisted with putting over 70 AED devices in locations throughout the county.

While we hope no one ever needs this, it is there for the community in the case they do, Mike Leviker, President of the Black River Valley Four Wheeler Club

For access to the AED after hours call 315-777-3800. Always call 911 in an emergency, providing the dispatcher with your location and the nature of the call.

The Brantingham Club will sponsor a CPR and AED training course in 2024 for those interested in receiving training. Details will be publicized once finalized.