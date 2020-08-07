Black River Watershed Conference rescheduled as virtual speaker series

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Tug Hill Commission has announced that the 2020 Black River Watershed Conference will take place online throughout the fall.

Partnering with the Lewis, Jefferson, Hamilton and Herkimer County Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, a free series of webinars will compliment the annual conference.

Webinars will take place over zoom, starting on September 29 by celebrating 10 years of progress in the Black River watershed.

Additional topics for the seven-part series will include the invasive Emerald Ash Borer, Hamilton County lakes, history and Geology of the Black River and floodplain regulations.

Although virtual, the commission continues to encourage networking and welcomes the general public.

A full schedule can be found on the Tug Hill Commission’s website.

