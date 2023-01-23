BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Black River woman was was arrested in connection to a vehicle complaint, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Police said they received the complaint on Sunday evening. Authorities said 27-year-old Tanika L. McGregor had permission to use the vehicle but was told the vehicle had to be returned the same day.

Police said McGregor allegedly didn’t return the vehicle to its owner and the vehicle was found with damage to the front passenger side window.

McGregor was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

McGregor was issued a ticket to appear in the Town of Massena Court in February.