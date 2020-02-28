Black River woman arrested following stabbing in city of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Black River woman was arrested today following a stabbing in the city of Watertown.

Officers of the City of Watertown Police Department responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 600 block of Lansing Street in Watertown where they found 37-year-old Christine M. Hunter with a stab wound to her abdomen. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

27-year-old Nancy L. Parker has been charged with one count of Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon Fourth Degree. She was taken to City Court and arraigned this afternoon before being committed to the Jefferson County Jail on $5,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel transported the victim to Samaritan Medical Center where she is being treated for a non life threatening injury.

