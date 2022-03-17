WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A portion of Watertown’s Sherman Street will be closed to traffic on March 17.

According to the City of Watertown Department of Public Works, crews have closed off the 1300 block of Sherman Street, between Iroquois Avenue West and Brook Drive for tree removal.

This block was closed at 7 a.m. on March 17 and work will continue throughout the day.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route, but if in this area, should exercise extreme caution when encountering work crews and works zones.

DPW crews will be following a standard protocol to establish traffic control by installing temporary barricades and signage.

Work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.