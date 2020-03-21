Blood centers in dire need of donations amid severe blood shortage

(WWTI) – Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the American Red Cross and blood centers across the country are experiencing a severe blood shortage, as many people fear donating blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blood centers are in urgent need of donations, but have experienced a significant drop in donations since early March.

Blood centers are regulated by the FDA and are required to follow specific guidelines to ensure safe blood is available for patients in need.

The need for blood is constant and without it, there is a risk of life-saving surgeries not being able to be performed.

The CDC is encouraging people who are well to donate blood. In order to practice social distancing, the CDC has recommended that blood centers space donor chairs six feet apart and adhere to environmental cleaning practices.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments ahead of time.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, click here.

