Blood donation concerns rising as pandemic continues

(WWTI) — Blood donation organizations across the country have voiced concerns regarding the decline in blood collections in recent weeks and are urging eligible individuals to donate this summer.

The American Red Cross, AABB and America’s Blood Centers issued a joint statement on April 16 regarding the nations blood supply. The three stated in recent weeks some blood centers in the U.S. have reported the lowest donor turnout in over a year.

Adding that “blood is an essential part of the nation’s health care system and relied upon for medical treatments for millions of patients.” And “no substitute for blood exists.”

To combat this issue, the joint statement urged donors to attend local blood drives in the coming weeks and months.

The American Red Cross, AABB and America’s Blood Center stated:

AABB, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross are joining together to urge eligible, healthy individuals to make and keep an appointment to donate blood now and throughout the summer months, a historically challenging time of year for blood collections. Doing so is essential to maintaining the availability of the nation’s blood supply and ensuring life-saving treatments for patients in need. With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ongoing nationwide, the blood community reminds individuals that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration blood donation eligibility criteria does not require a deferral for individuals who have received a vaccine authorized in the U.S., including those manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. Vaccinated individuals are encouraged to bring their vaccination card to the blood collection site at the time of donation and will be asked which type of vaccine they received. Individuals who do not know which manufacturer produced the vaccine they received, or who received a vaccine outside of the U.S., may be asked to wait two weeks before giving blood. Blood collection organizations adhere to the highest standards of safety and infection control, and donors are needed to help save lives.

Appointments to donate blood can be found on the AABB, America’s Blood Centers and American Red Cross websites.