Blood Drive coming to Watertown’s Salmon Run Mall on July 29

American Red Cross seeking donations for recent tornado and flood victims

WATERTOWN, NY. (WWTI) — The American Red Cross is hosting a Blood Drive at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown on July 29.

The Blood Drive will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the court area by Paint It Pottery.

They are encouraging people to consider a Power Red Cell donation if the person has a blood type of either O-, A-, B-, or O+.

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting the Red Cross website, using the Blood Donor app, or call 1-800-733-2767 and use the sponsor keyword “Salmon Run Mall.” For more information visit the Salmon Run Mall’s website.

