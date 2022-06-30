CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents are encouraged to donate at one of the blood drives taking place in Canton in July.

The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Canton Fire Station II located at 77 Riverside Drive in the Community Room from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on July 5. Another blood drive will be held at Best Western University Inn in the Laurentarian Room on 90 East Main Street on July 20 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Those interested in attending either blood drive can schedule their appointment on the Red Cross website. Those attending are encouraged to download the blood donor app and use their rapid pass to save time at the drive.