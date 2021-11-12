Board-certified dermatologist joins Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence Health system has welcomed a new dermatologist to its team.

Joining Canton-Potsdam Hospital is Board Certified Dermatologist Imge Hulur, MD, PhD. Dr. Hulur is coming to the North Country after serving as the Chief Dermatology Resident at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York.

According to SLH, Dr. Hulur is Board Certified by the American Academy of Dermatology. She attended the University of Chicago where she earned her medical degree through the Pritzker School of Medicine, and her PhD from the Committee on Genetics, Genomics, and Systems Biology.

She is also a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Women’s Dermatologic Society, and American Medical Association.

SLH added that Dr. Hulur shared that the community elements and collaborative environment at Canton-Potsdam Hospital were large draws for her to work in the North Country.

“The day after I interviewed with Canton-Potsdam Hospital, I knew this would be a great fit for me,” Dr. Hulur said in a press release. “The commitment to excellence and the dedication to providing patient-centered care make this the ideal institution for me to practice medicine. The system-wide focus on quality and innovation is in line with my personal values to provide the best patient care. I am looking forward to all the new developments that are in the pipeline.”

Dr. Hulur is experienced in providing both medical and surgical services. She specializes in treating diseases or cosmetic concerns of the skin, hair, nails, inside the nose, mouth and eyelids. Her office is located in the Helen Snell Cheel Medical Building in Potsdam, New York.