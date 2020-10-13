Boat stolen outside Clayton, owner asking for community assistance

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Reports of a stolen boat on the St. Lawrence River are currently being investigated.
A Clayton man publicly shared on his Facebook that his personal boat was stolen on October 11, 2020. Zachary Russell stated that his boat was stolen from Foxy’s Restaurant in Fishers Landing at approximately 1 a.m.
See the full post below:
Several community members have shared photos of the boat since the the original post.
Those with information regarding the missing boat are encouraged to contact New York State Police.
