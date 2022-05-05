SPRINGFIELD, V.A. (WWTI) — Boaters across the country are being warned of letters offering U.S. Coast Guard Documentation renewal.

According to the Boat Owners Association of the United States, notices have been received by its members regarding boat renewals that are not from the Coast Guard, but instead from third-party companies. These companies have names or return addresses similar to that of the official USCG National Vessel Documentation Center.

BoatUS said that members have complained that these letters direct them to a website that may be mistaken for the actual Coast Guard and appears to show a significant increase in the annual feel to renew boat documentation.

Although some of these third-party companies provide services to assist with vessel documentation, BoatUS advised that the Coast Guard has its own simple renewal process and prices are often lower than third-party services.

The U.S. Coast Guard also issued a statement regarding these letters received by boaters:

“The NVDC is aware that there are commercial entities that offer to manage the certification/renewal process on behalf of vessel owners for a fee. The Coast Guard does not endorse any of these companies, and the companies do not operate on behalf of the Coast Guard in any way. Any fees charged or agreements offered by such companies are in no way associated with the NVDC certification process. In addition, these companies are not authorized to issue any form of documentation, including travel letters and/or permits that authorize operation of ANY vessel. Customer complaints can be made through the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) website at https://www.ftc.gov/.” U.S. Coast Guard, 2017

BoatUS urged boaters seeking to renew documentation to directly go to the Coast Guard National Documentation Center.

Boaters that receive mail that they believe is misleading or deceptive are urged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or online.