Boating and personal watercraft course available in Lewis County

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A boating and personal watercraft course in Lewis County will be available to the public in August. The class will be held on August 16 and 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Howard G. Sackets Technical Center at 5836 State Route 12 in Glenfield New York.

To operate a personal watercraft or jet-ski individuals must be 14 years old, complete both days of the safety course and pass the exam. Students can register with the Lewis County Co-Operative Extension service. Pre-registration is required since the class size is limited.

The safety course will be conducted by the Brantingham Community Association, Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol. By January 1, 2025 all operators of motorized vehicles, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate.

