BOCES assisting local districts during COVID-19 pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – School districts in the Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES region have been working together with their local BOCES facilities to assist students living in their local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephen Todd, District Superintendent of Jefferson-Lewis BOCES, provided a statement to ABC50 stating, “Every school in the 18 local districts are currently working on a feeding and educational plan for the students and families in the affected communities. Some schools are dropping food off to students, some are making it available at remote sites for pickup. Students are also being provided electronic and printed copies of their work so that families can stay academic during this time.”

“BOCES is helping facilitate conversations and planning of these ideas.” Todd continued. “We are bringing people together to have the conversation, letting them do what they can and providing any assistance they may need.”

