BOCES Bohlen Technical Center confirms COVID-19 case

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson- Lewis BOCES administration has confirmed additional COVID-19 cases.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES reported on Monday that a student at the Bohlen Technical Center has tested positive for the coronavirus. This announcement was made following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

BOCES Administration stated that any individual directly affected by the positive case will be contacted by BOCES and Public Health for contact tracing purposes.

Additionally, affected areas in the Center are being disinfected while masking and social distance protocols remain in place.

