BOCES names students of quarter in Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students are being recognized throughout the North Country for academic work in BOCES programs.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has named its students of the quarter who attend the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown and Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield. These students were recommended by faculty during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
According to BOCES, to be recommended, students must have demonstrated high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on the class.
Below is a list of the students of the quarter at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center. All students attend school in Lewis County and are listed with their corresponding school district.
- Garrett Dosztan Auto Body Technology II, South Lewis
- Nevin Barker Automotive Technology I, Beaver River
- Zachary Dolan Carpentry II, South Lewis
- Coral Israel Cosmetology II, Lowville
- Tanner Millard Criminal Justice I, Lowville
- Maxwell Larsen Culinary Arts II – Cooking, Copenhagen
- Hannah Gyore Early Childhood Education II, Lowville
- Jonah Mullin Electrical Wiring Technology II, Beaver River
- Kaitlyn Goutermout Engineering & Design I, Copenhagen
- Shyainne Davoy Environmental Conservation & Forestry I, Beaver River
- Isaac Boliver Gas/Diesel Mechanics II, Post Graduate
- McKenna Loftus New Vision Health, Adirondack
- McKenzie McLane Nursing Assistant, Copenhagen
- Michael Rombough Transitions AM, Lowville
- Olivia Brandal Veterinary Practices II, Lowville
- Matthew Evan Visual Communications II, Beaver River
Additionally, listed are students of the quarter at the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center. These students attend school in Jefferson County.
- Jacob Fargo Automotive Technology I, Belleville Henderson
- Chevy Winegard Building Projects I, South Jefferson
- Kaitlyn Lindsey Cosmetology I, Belleville Henderson
- Hailey LaComb Cosmetology II, Watertown
- Mackenzie Wood Criminal Justice I-Mr. Cordova, Watertown
- Brystol Branche Criminal Justice I-Ms. Pitkin, General Brown
- Emma LaRose Criminal Justice II, South Jefferson
- Kayza Limehouse Culinary Arts-Baking, Watertown
- SaVaun Frankson Early Childhood Ed. I, Watertown
- Logan Harrienger Electrical Wiring Technology I, IHC
- Kirk Dewitt Electronic & Computer Tech. II, South Jefferson
- Jaivin Mooney Heavy Equipment II, Thousand Islands
- Jessica Carlisle Hospitality Services I, Indian River
- Lexi Andiorio Medical Assistant, General Brown
- Eric Gayne Medical Careers-Mrs. Chester, Sackets Harbor
- Jonah Dunn New Vision Health, General Brown
- Emily Boone Nursing Assistant, Lyme
- Tyler Anderson Pre-Tech Academy, Watertown
- Tayla Conner Veterinary Practices I, Watertown
- Elizabeth Payne Veterinary Practices II, Indian River
- Ryan Paluch Welding I, South Jefferson
Each student received a certificate recognizing their achievements and will have their picture on display in the lobby of the Center they attend.