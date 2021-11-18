BOCES names students of quarter in Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students are being recognized throughout the North Country for academic work in BOCES programs.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has named its students of the quarter who attend the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center in Watertown and Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield. These students were recommended by faculty during the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

According to BOCES, to be recommended, students must have demonstrated high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on the class.

Below is a list of the students of the quarter at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center. All students attend school in Lewis County and are listed with their corresponding school district.

Garrett Dosztan Auto Body Technology II, South Lewis

Nevin Barker Automotive Technology I, Beaver River

Zachary Dolan Carpentry II, South Lewis

Coral Israel Cosmetology II, Lowville

Tanner Millard Criminal Justice I, Lowville

Maxwell Larsen Culinary Arts II – Cooking, Copenhagen

Hannah Gyore Early Childhood Education II, Lowville

Jonah Mullin Electrical Wiring Technology II, Beaver River

Kaitlyn Goutermout Engineering & Design I, Copenhagen

Shyainne Davoy Environmental Conservation & Forestry I, Beaver River

Isaac Boliver Gas/Diesel Mechanics II, Post Graduate

McKenna Loftus New Vision Health, Adirondack

McKenzie McLane Nursing Assistant, Copenhagen

Michael Rombough Transitions AM, Lowville

Olivia Brandal Veterinary Practices II, Lowville

Matthew Evan Visual Communications II, Beaver River

Additionally, listed are students of the quarter at the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center. These students attend school in Jefferson County.

Jacob Fargo Automotive Technology I, Belleville Henderson

Chevy Winegard Building Projects I, South Jefferson

Kaitlyn Lindsey Cosmetology I, Belleville Henderson

Hailey LaComb Cosmetology II, Watertown

Mackenzie Wood Criminal Justice I-Mr. Cordova, Watertown

Brystol Branche Criminal Justice I-Ms. Pitkin, General Brown

Emma LaRose Criminal Justice II, South Jefferson

Kayza Limehouse Culinary Arts-Baking, Watertown

SaVaun Frankson Early Childhood Ed. I, Watertown

Logan Harrienger Electrical Wiring Technology I, IHC

Kirk Dewitt Electronic & Computer Tech. II, South Jefferson

Jaivin Mooney Heavy Equipment II, Thousand Islands

Jessica Carlisle Hospitality Services I, Indian River

Lexi Andiorio Medical Assistant, General Brown

Eric Gayne Medical Careers-Mrs. Chester, Sackets Harbor

Jonah Dunn New Vision Health, General Brown

Emily Boone Nursing Assistant, Lyme

Tyler Anderson Pre-Tech Academy, Watertown

Tayla Conner Veterinary Practices I, Watertown

Elizabeth Payne Veterinary Practices II, Indian River

Ryan Paluch Welding I, South Jefferson

Each student received a certificate recognizing their achievements and will have their picture on display in the lobby of the Center they attend.