BOCES student at Lewis County technical center tests positive for COVID-19

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Lewis County BOCES student tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Administration announced on Wednesday that they received confirmation from Lewis County Public Health that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. The student attends the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center.

BOCES stated that they are currently working with Lewis County Public Health to perform the contact tracing process.

Those considered close contacts will be contacted by BOCES or Public Health.