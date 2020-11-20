BOCES student, staff test positive for coronavirus, impacted classes switch to remote instruction

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — BOCES in Watertown has provided an update regarding positive COVID-19 cases in their symstem.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES announced on Thursday that both a student and staff member have tested positive for the coronavirus. Both announcements were made on November 19 following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to Jefferson Lewis BOCES all affected areas are currently being disinfected and masking and social distancing protocols remain in place.

Additionally, according to Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier, those impacted self-contained BOCES classes are set to operate on a remote schedule on November 20, 2020. Dobmeier stated that this switch was made “given the likelihood of contact tracing and potential precautionary quarantine for other BOCES staff members.”

Dobmeier also confirmed that all other BOCES programming will follow a normal schedule on Friday.

As of November 20, five COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Jefferson Lewis BOCES.

