WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES is inviting members of the public to attend two upcoming open houses for its technical centers in Jefferson and Lewis Counties in the coming weeks.

The Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center on 20104 State Route 3 in Watertown will be holding its open house on Wednesday, October 11, from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm. The event will take place at both the technical center and at Jefferson Community College at the Dulles Building, where the New Vision Health, Medical Careers, Medical Assisting, and Nursing Assistant programs are located.

The BOCES Adult Practical Nursing program will also be open and taking part in demonstrations that will be taking at the Bohlen Technical Center.

The Howard G. Sackett Technical Center at 5836 State Route 12 in Glenfield will have its open

house on Wednesday, October 18, from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. This will take place at both the

technical center and at the Lewis County-JCC Extension Center on 7395 East Road in Lowville. The extensions houses the Engineering & Design and Heavy Equipment programs.

Both showcases will provide an opportunity for parents, prospective students, and members of the community to see the educational opportunities that are available for both high school students and adults.

Refreshments will be served courtesy of the Culinary Arts program. There will also be a variety of activities and demonstrations conducted by students throughout the evening.