Body of Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse returns home to North Country Monday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fallen Firefighter Peyton Morse returned home to the North Country on Monday.

Morse passed away on March 12 after suffering a medical emergency at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls nine days ago. Morse was an assistant fire chief at the LaFargeville Fire Department and training to become a firefighter with the City of Watertown.

Following the incident He was then rushed to a local hospital, where he regained a heartbeat and then airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packet Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Morse remained in the Intensive Care Unit with his wife and family beside him.

To honor his life on March 15, members from the City of Watertown Fire Department, local and state law enforcement and community members lined up on the streets of Watertown, New York as the body of Peyton Morse was transported from Binghamton.

Calling hours for Morse will be held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton, New York. Funeral services will take place the following day on March 19 at 11 a.m., also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Those wishing to send flowers or donations have been directed to send them to the following:

Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association/Peyton Morse Fund

Watertown Savings Bank

111 Clinton Street, Watertown, NY 1601.

Or,

WFD Station 1/ Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Associations/ Peyton Morse in the memo link

224 South Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601.