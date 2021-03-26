Body of missing St. Lawrence County snowmobiler recovered after over two-month search

BLACK LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The body of a missing snowmobiler was found on Friday after an over two-month search.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported on March 26 that two off-duty New York State Troopers located the body of missing snowmobiler David R. Redmond, Jr.

Redmond and his daughter Larissa Redmond previously went missing on January 15, 2021 while snowmobiling.

According to St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien, Redmond was located approximately two to three miles downstream from the last known location where the two were believed to have gone in the water.

Larissa Redmond’s body was recovered four days after the accident on January 19, 2021.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the New York State Police and St. Lawrence County Coroner Crosby.