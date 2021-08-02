Boil Water Advisory for parts of Ogdensburg beginning August 4

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Ogdensburg has issued a Boil Water Advisory for Clark Street, East David Street, and Jersey Avenue.

Starting August 4, the city is recommending bringing tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using, or use bottled water.

This advisory is issued because the city is installing a new fire hydrant on the southeast corner of East David and Clark Street where there is little to no water pressure at all. When water loses pressure, it becomes more likely that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.

Once the operation is complete and water service has been restored, bacteriological samples will be collected to make sure the water is safe to drink. This process will take a few days.

People will be notified when the tests show that they no longer need to boil their water, which will be approximately August 6 or August 7.

For more information contact the City of Ogdensburg Filtration at 315-393-0490, the City of Ogdensburg DPW at 315-393-2300 or NYS DOH – Canton District Office at 315-386-1040.