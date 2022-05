AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Many residents in Akwesasne are being directed to boil their water before using it.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Water Department has issued a boil water advisory for all residents north of Brown Road on St. Regis Road.

This includes Pyke Road, Rourke Road and Johnson Road.

According to the Department, this will remain in effect through Wednesday, June 1 unless extended by officials.