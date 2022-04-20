OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some residents in Ogdensburg are being advised to boil their water before using it.

According to the city, the advisory affects those who live on the 200 block of Williams Street or the 500 and 600 blocks of Lisbon Street. The advisory is expected to last two or three days.

The advisory was issued due to the fire hydrant and valve in the 200 block of Williams Street being repaired since it had little to no water pressure. The city explained that when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water, prompting the advisory.

After the repair is fixed and water service restored, bacteriological samples will be collected to confirm the water is safe to drink. The city will then inform residents they no longer need to boil their water.

Until then individuals in the areas should bring their tap water to a boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. They can also choose to use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until the city notifies residents to do otherwise.