OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The city of Ogdensburg has issued a boil water advisory for several blocks on Proctor Avenue.

Specifically, blocks 100, 200, 300, and 400 are being advised to boil their water before drinking or to instead use bottled water for the next few days. The advisory was issued due to a water valve being installed at the intersection of Proctor Avenue and Paddock Street.

The city explained that when water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water. They also warned that harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Once the installation is completed and water service is restored, bacteriological samples will be collected to confirm the water is safe to drink. The process usually takes a couple of business days, according to the city.

Until otherwise notified, residents in the area should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. More information can be found on the city’s website.