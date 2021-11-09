Boil water advisory issued in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Ogdensburg Department of Public Works announced on November 8 that their residents should boil their water before drinking or using it.

According to an emergency alert from the town, the DPW is installing a new valve on Covington Street where there is little to no water pressure. The low pressure increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter the water.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. These symptoms specifically pose a risk for infants, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. If residents continue to experience any of the symptoms they are encouraged to seek medical advice.

To avoid the possibility of ingesting the harmful bacteria Ogdensburg residents in the 500 Block of Covington Street should bring their tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using. Another option for residents within this area is using bottled water instead of tap. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

Once the new valve installation is completed and the water service is restored, bacteriological samples will be collected to confirm the water is safe to drink, which will take a few days. The DPW will inform residents in two to three days when they no longer need to boil their water.