MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) -After just over two days, the village of Massena’s boil water advisory has been lifted.

A post on the village’s Facebook page made the announcement just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 29.

The advisory stems from one of the main water lines breaking just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 27. That line runs under the Grasse River and went from the end of George Street to the Andrews Street area.

Water samples were taken to Converse Labs in Watertown for testing.