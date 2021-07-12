Boil water notice issued for Elizabeth Street in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A boil water notice has been issued for some Ogdensburg residents.

Officials in Ogdensburg have issued a boil water notice for the 100 Block of Elizabeth Street due to a pump station project on the Street and Riverside Avenue.

According to the Department of Public Works, crews will be rerouting a water main, which will result in little or no water pressure. When water mains lose pressure, this can increase the chances of untreated water and risks for harmful microbes in drinking water.

During this period, residents are bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. This water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Once the operation is complete and water service is restored in these areas, the City of Ogdensburg will collect bacteriological samples to confirm it is again safe to drink.

Officials stated that this process may take a few days. Residents will be informed when the boil water notice is lifted.