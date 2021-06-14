Boldt Castle, Alexandria Bay featured in New York tourism ad

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. — The 1000 Islands region is being featured in a new ad campaign unveiled by Governor Andrew Cuomo to revive upstate New York’s tourism industry.

The add specifically highlights Boldt Castle, located on the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay, New York.

The $40 million campaign began in June with ads promoting New York City landmarks such as Washington Square Park, Moynihan Train Hall, Times Square and the Statue of Liberty.

Now, two new ads unveiled by the Governor on June 14, moved upstate. The ads feature several destinations that include Watkins Glen, Niagara Falls State Park, Boldt Castle, Lake Placid, Saratoga Springs, and Cooperstown.

“We’re bringing New York back, defeating COVID-19 by getting more shots in arms every single day, and it’s time to promote all the state has to offer to get tourism dollars flowing again,” Governor Cuomo said. “These two new spots are the latest part of our $40 million campaign to foster tourism and economic development opportunities throughout the state, and they’ll focus on the assets of beautiful Upstate New York. We’re promoting our state to visitors across different markets and state borders, and I look forward to seeing New York State rebuild its economy from this terrible pandemic and move into the future.”

The campaign will run throughout the state as well as neighboring drive markets on broadcast TV, streaming services and online. Both ads will run through the summer as part of a year-long statewide effort to increase tourism.