ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country’s iconic Boldt Castle will reopen to visitors early next month.

Boldt Castle has confirmed that it will reopen for the 2022 season on Saturday, May 7 for tours and private visits. This internationally-known destination is located on Heart Island on the St. Lawrence River near Alexandria Bay, New York.

The history of this Castle spans over a century as construction began in 1900 after it was commissioned by millionaire George C. Boldt as a tribute to his wife Louise.

The castle was originally intended to be Boldt’s “summer dream house,” but construction was stopped months before completion when Mrs. Boldt suddenly passed away. The property was left vacant for over seven decades.

However now, it is known as one of the top tourist destinations on the St. Lawrence River. Transportation is available from both Canada and the United States.

A tour schedule can be found on the Boldt Castle website.