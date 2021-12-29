WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A pharmacy in Watertown has been chosen to administer a treatment option for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Bolton’s Pharmacy Inc., announced that it was chosen by New York State to distribute COVID-19 oral antiviral treatments.

According to Bolton’s this treatment option will be “extremely limited” initially. Priority will be given for individuals who are moderate to severely immunocompromised regardless of vaccination status or those who are 65 years of age or older and not fully vaccinated with at least one risk factor for severe illness.

COVID-19 antiviral treatments will be provided for free, but patients will be required to have it prescribed by a physician with a positive test result within five days of symptom onset.

Emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID antiviral pill was first issued by the FDA on December 22. Since then, courses of the treatment have begun to be distributed to states and now local communities.

Bolton’s Pharmacy was one of two locations picked in Jefferson County to offer COVID-19 antivirals. The second location has yet to be confirmed.

Bolton’s said that as more information will be shared on its website and Facebook page as it becomes available.