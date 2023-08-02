MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) -A 26-year-old Franklin County man is facing a multitude of charges after an alleged incident Tuesday, August 1 in the town of Malone.

New York State Police arrested Kyle Riley with second degree kidnapping, first degree unlawful imprisonment, second degree menacing, third degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated family offense. This was after receiving a complaint on State Route 37 in Malone.

State police say that Riley and the victim and were driving in a vehicle when a verbal argument started. Riley allegedly became angry about the situation and displayed a knife, which he held to the victim’s throat.

While at a stop sign, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and run into a wooded area. The victim fell after striking a tree. This allowed Riley to grab the victim by the hair and drag them back to the vehicle.

The victim was put back in the front seat of the vehicle, and Riley continued to display the knife. When Riley arrived at a residence, he got out of the vehicle. However, he demanded the victim to stay in the vehicle. He started banging on the windows of the residence.

Three individuals came outside, the victim got out of the vehicle, and ran into the residence requesting them to contact law enforcement.

Riley fled on foot, but was found by the Malone Police Department in the village of Malone. He was displaying a knife when the officers encountered him. Malone Police tased Riley an detained him until troopers arrived.

Riley was arrested and transported to the state police headquarters in Malone for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Bombay Court where he was remanded to Franklin County Jail with no bail. NYSP officials were assisted by the Malone Police Department.