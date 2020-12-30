Boonville man arrested following Sunday motor vehicle accident in Lewis County

TOWN OF LEWIS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have made an arrest following an accident that occurred over the weekend.

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has reported that they have made an arrest following a one car motor vehicle accident that occurred in the evening on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

Deputies stated that they have arrested Justin L. Wheeler, 23, from Boonville, New York, after he failed field sobriety tests on the scene of the accident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Wheeler was operating a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup on Fish Creek Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road; ultimately hitting a small tree.

Deputies reported that while interviewing Wheeler on the scene, odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected, which resulted in the adminstering of sobriety tests.

After failing field sobriety tests, Wheeler was transported to the Lewis County Public Safety Building and he registered a .10% Blood Alchohol Ticket.

Lewis County Sheriff’s stated that Wheeler was processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Lewis Court.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Sullivans Towing.

LATEST STORIES: