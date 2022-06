WEST TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Boonville was arrested after allegedly being involved in an incident that took place on June 17.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a complaint that 37-year-old Thomas J. Longway went to a residence in the Town of West Turin and broke a window.

As a result, Longway was arrested on June 18 and charged with Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree which is a Class A Misdemeanor. Longway was issued an appearance ticket and released.