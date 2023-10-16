BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – Boonville Search and Rescue Association held its first compass and CPR/wilderness/first aid training with youth under the age of 13 this summer, thanks to a $1,575 grant from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation.

Local youths are more prepared for wilderness outings and are equipped with new skills to prevent someone from getting lost in the woods and can provide first aid when needed. This is the first time Boonville Search and Rescue offered training to help the community and youth prepare for an accident in the backcountry, the grant funding supported the purchase of training kits for the course.

From left: Boonville Search & Rescue representatives Michelle Bartolette, Cindy Lee, Paul Repak and David Schuler (WWTI/ Kenneth Eysaman)

This grant is one of fourteen grants totaling $58,050 that were awarded this year from the Sawyer Community Fund to support projects and programs that impact the quality of life for residents in Boonville, Constableville and Westernville.

The application for the next grant cycle for funding from the Kenneth V. and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund will be available in February 2024, according to the Northern New York Community Foundation.