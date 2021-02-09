Boonville snowmobile crash kills Camillus man

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, Troopers in Remsen, New York responded to a fatal snowmobile accident in Boonville on February 6 around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that Michael B. Ponza, 41, from Camillus, New York, was operation a 2021 Ski-Doo MXZ snowmobile on trail C4E, located behind the Adirondack High School, when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.

NYSP confirmed that Ponza was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced deceased on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.