Boonville snowmobile crash kills Camillus man

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred over the weekend.

According to New York State Police, Troopers in Remsen, New York responded to a fatal snowmobile accident in Boonville on February 6 around 8:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that Michael B. Ponza, 41, from Camillus, New York, was operation a 2021 Ski-Doo MXZ snowmobile on trail C4E, located behind the Adirondack High School, when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree.

NYSP confirmed that Ponza was thrown from the snowmobile and pronounced deceased on the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story